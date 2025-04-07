Two more roads to be widened in Osh city

Two more city roads are planned to be widened in Osh city. It was announced today, April 7, during a raid with participation of the mayor of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan Zhenishbek Toktorbaev.

According to the press service of the municipality, he inspected the condition of the roads in Sulaiman-Too district. The main attention was paid to Kurbanova and Dong streets, which run parallel to Kurmanjan Datka Street. Other internal roads in Sheit-Dobo microdistrict were also checked — Bakhramov, Davydov and 50 Years of October streets, connecting the district with the central street.

Based on the results of the raid, it was ordered to begin work on widening the roads, arranging the alley on Davydov Street and clearing the territory along Dzhupas canal. The road along Kurbanova Street will be covered with crushed stone to improve the passage.