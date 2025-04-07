Bishkek to host fair for clothing manufacturers and retailers

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan is organizing the largest ready-made clothing fair, Textile & Logistics Fair 2025, which will take place on April 18 — 19. The organization’s press service reported.

The fair is intended for manufacturers, retailers, and logistics companies.

As part of the Textile & Logistics Fair 2025, it is planned to organize the sale of stock goods, provide an opportunity to find new partners and strengthen the image of companies. A business program dedicated to discussing key issues in the textile industry and logistics is also planned.

The main areas of the fair: