President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections

President Sadyr Japarov returned with objections the Land Code, which earlier caused heated discussions in Parliament and mass discontent in the society. The press secretary of the head of state Askat Alagozov posted on Facebook.

According to him, Sadyr Japarov explained his decision by the fact that private property is inviolable in Kyrgyzstan.

«If a plot of land, on which a vegetable garden or a residential house is located is needed for state needs, compensation must be paid or an equivalent land plot must be offered elsewhere. This is provided for in the Constitution,» the statement says.

When signing the objection to the Land Code, adopted by the Parliament on February 13, 2025, the President took into account the following points in terms of:

— Withdrawal of a land plot due to the land user’s failure to fulfill the obligations of the agreement on the transfer to local government bodies of cities of republican significance of 5 percent or equivalent funds, which contradicts Article 15 of the Constitution;

— Limitation of the right of the land plot owner to receive commensurate compensation and the absence of a definition of the term «compensation».

— Transfer of pastures not related to grazing, which are in state ownership, to private ownership through transfer (transformation), which contradicts Article 16 of the Constitution and the legislation;

— Granting ownership of land plots to foreigners without bidding, through direct sale and / or exchange, as part of the implementation of interstate agreements, which contradicts Article 16 of the Constitution;

— Procedure for transferring land plots that are municipal property, granted and transferred for perpetual use to a state land user, which does not comply with the legislation on municipal property ownership (without the consent of the local council, etc.);

— Presence of restriction on providing temporary land use rights for plots located in border areas in the case of construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway and its infrastructure;

— Gratuitous transfer to the ownership of a homeowners’ association of a land plot on which a multi-story residential building is located, in the absence of the owner of the leased land plot or a successor for more than 10 years, which contradicts the norms of the Civil Code.