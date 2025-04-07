15:43
Energy Ministry proposes to increase heating tariffs from June 2025

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for discussion a draft resolution «On approval of the medium-term tariff policy for heat energy and hot water supply for 2025-2030».

The background document to the draft states that the medium-term tariff policy for 2021-2025 already provided for an annual adjustment of tariffs for the population by 25 percent. However, it is noted that if in November 2023 tariffs for industrial, budget-funded and other consumers were increased to the level of cost, then socially oriented tariffs for the population were retained.

At the moment, tariffs for the population are:

  • For heating purposes — 1,560 soms per 1 gigacalorie;
  • For hot water supply purposes (for thermal energy in hot water) — 1,560 soms per 1 gigacalorie;
  • For hot water supply purposes (for hot water according to metering devices) — 108.07 soms per 1 cubic meter;
  • For hot water supply purposes (for hot water at the rate per person) — 518.74 soms per month.

These tariffs apply to all heat supply enterprises, with the exception of local private boiler houses.

It is noted that last year, a cash deficit of 6.1 billion soms was recorded in the sector with revenues of 11.2 billion and expenses of 17.3 billion. In 2024, heat supply enterprises were allocated subsidies to cover the costs of selling heat energy and hot water supply to the population in the amount of 4.3 billion soms.

Since, according to the Ministry of Energy, the tariffs do not cover the cost of production and distribution of heat energy, which leads to a high level of equipment wear, it is proposed to increase tariffs annually from June 1.

The new draft document proposes increasing tariffs for the population having a housing with a total area of ​​up to 80 square meters for heating and hot water supply from June 1, 2025 by 25 percent, from June 1, 2026 — by 50 percent, from June 1, 2027 — by 75 percent, and in 2028-2030 — setting tariffs at the cost level. For the population having housing with a total area of ​​over 80 square meters, as well as for industrial, budget-funded and other consumers, tariffs for heating and hot water supply will be set at the cost level.
link: https://24.kg/english/325120/
