Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in France on February 13 hosted an event dedicated to International Mountain Day and the promotion of the country’s tourism potential.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, a photo exhibition of works by French climbers, who captured the majestic landscapes of Kyrgyzstan — from the snowy peaks of Khan-Tengri to the picturesque gorges of Jety-Oguz, was organized as part of the event.

In his speech, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to France Sadyk Sher-Niyaz noted that Kyrgyzstan is not only a country with a rich natural and cultural heritage, but also an active participant of international initiatives on preserving mountain ecosystems.

Particular attention was paid to the initiatives of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov aimed at protecting the environment and developing mountain regions.

«In this context, important achievements of Kyrgyzstan on the international platform were noted, including the declaring Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions and the International Year of Sustainable Development of Mountain Regions,» the statement says.

The guests were shown a video about the natural beauty, nomadic culture and tourism opportunities of Kyrgyzstan. The event ended with tasting of national dishes.