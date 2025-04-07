14:12
Sadyr Japarov meets with well-known singer, businessman Emin Agalarov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with a well-known singer and businessman from Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov. The artist posted about it on Facebook.

The singer has been on tour in Kyrgyzstan for several days and intends to implement construction projects in the country in the future.

«It is very nice to see how the country is developing, ready for new projects and investments. I thank President Sadyr Japarov for the reception and hospitality,» Emin Agalarov wrote.

Emin Agalarov is an Azerbaijani artist, President of Agalarov Development company, founder of ZHARA Music Awards and the Dream Fest International Music Festival.
