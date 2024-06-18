Kamchybek Tashiev opens kindergarten built for children of SCNS employees

A newly built kindergarten Mekendin Kelechegi, designed for 100 children, was solemnly opened in Kok-Zhar housing estate. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reports.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the security services Kamchybek Tashiev, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Chui region Kanat Dzhumagaziev, as well as veterans of the national security agencies and parents of children, who will attend the subordinate children’s institution.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that ensuring a decent future for the younger generation and their safety is one of the main responsibilities of the SCNS.

In addition, he emphasized that creation and improvement of family and living conditions for SCNS employees is the key to their successful performance of service and combat missions.

«In this regard, it is expected to open subordinate kindergartens of the SCNS in all regions of the republic,» the state committee reported.