17:50
USD 87.86
EUR 93.94
RUB 1.00
English

Kamchybek Tashiev opens kindergarten built for children of SCNS employees

A newly built kindergarten Mekendin Kelechegi, designed for 100 children, was solemnly opened in Kok-Zhar housing estate. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reports.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the security services Kamchybek Tashiev, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Chui region Kanat Dzhumagaziev, as well as veterans of the national security agencies and parents of children, who will attend the subordinate children’s institution.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that ensuring a decent future for the younger generation and their safety is one of the main responsibilities of the SCNS.

In addition, he emphasized that creation and improvement of family and living conditions for SCNS employees is the key to their successful performance of service and combat missions.

«In this regard, it is expected to open subordinate kindergartens of the SCNS in all regions of the republic,» the state committee reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/296915/
views: 99
Print
Related
SCNS Chairman comments on resignation of Kurmankul Zulushev
Directors of kindergartens to be appointed on competitive basis
President Sadyr Japarov visits SCNS department in Talas region
Protest against foreigners in Bishkek: SCNS Chairman makes statement
Former deputy Orozaiym Narmatova summoned to SCNS
Kindergarten to be opened in Vostok-5 instead of Royal Sport complex
Organ trafficking: SCNS suppresses activities of transnational group
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan is ready for cyber threats - Deputy Chairman of SCNS
Not only parents to pay for meals in kindergartens of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
SCNS detains 15 Islamic State adherents engaged in recruiting SCNS detains 15 Islamic State adherents engaged in recruiting
President receives Russian Ambassador on occasion of completion of his mission President receives Russian Ambassador on occasion of completion of his mission
Kempir-Abad case: All defendants acquitted Kempir-Abad case: All defendants acquitted
Biden nominates Brian Stimmler for post of Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Biden nominates Brian Stimmler for post of Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
18 June, Tuesday
17:18
Rosatom to rehabilitate tailing dumps in Kyrgyzstan Rosatom to rehabilitate tailing dumps in Kyrgyzstan
17:08
Kamchybek Tashiev opens kindergarten built for children of SCNS employees
16:06
Japan to train 20 state and municipal employees from Kyrgyzstan
15:55
Almambet Shykmamatov appointed Assistant to President of Kyrgyzstan
15:05
More than 300 kilometers of railway from China to run through Kyrgyzstan