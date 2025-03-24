15:17
USD 85.91
EUR 93.34
RUB 1.03
English

Kindergarten building in Bishkek returned to state

Illegal transfer of the building of kindergarten No. 159 with an area of ​​0.8 hectares to private ownership, located at the address: 93, Kommunarov Street, has been revealed.

Thus, it was found out that during the period of denationalization and privatization of state property in 1993, the kindergarten, which was on the balance sheet of Usta OJSC, was illegally transferred to private ownership.

The owner of this facility, Yu.Sh.A., expressed a voluntary desire to transfer the building of kindergarten No. 159 with the adjacent land to the state.

Since the beginning of the year, six preschool education facilities (kindergartens) have been returned to the state balance sheet in Bishkek alone, which will be transferred to the City Hall in the future.
link: https://24.kg/english/323698/
views: 190
Print
Related
SCNS returns kindergarten privatized by ex-mayor of Osh to state
Visit of Tajikistan’s President: Duty groups to work in Bishkek kindergartens
Illegally privatized kindergarten in center of Bishkek returned to state
Kindergarten and gym located in Sosnovka village returned to state
Private kindergarten on fire in Bishkek
Kindergarten to be built in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region
Kindergarten to be built in Aksy district for more than 55.5 million soms
Kindergarten built in Aleksandrovka village for 86 million soms
Education Ministry intends to install video cameras in kindergartens
Salary increase promised to kindergarten teachers in 2025
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase exports of agricultural products to China Kyrgyzstan plans to increase exports of agricultural products to China
Sharp weather change expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp weather change expected in Kyrgyzstan
Prosecutor of Alamedin district detained while taking bribe Prosecutor of Alamedin district detained while taking bribe
UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan
24 March, Monday
15:01
Kyrgyzstan needs donor help to fight tuberculosis Kyrgyzstan needs donor help to fight tuberculosis
14:49
Seven artificial glaciers created in Batken region
14:34
Kubanychbek Bokontaev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia
14:29
Tuberculosis incidence and mortality rates in Kyrgyzstan continue to decline
12:55
Section of Amir-Timur Street in Osh closed for repairs