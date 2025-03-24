Kindergarten building in Bishkek returned to state

Illegal transfer of the building of kindergarten No. 159 with an area of ​​0.8 hectares to private ownership, located at the address: 93, Kommunarov Street, has been revealed.

Thus, it was found out that during the period of denationalization and privatization of state property in 1993, the kindergarten, which was on the balance sheet of Usta OJSC, was illegally transferred to private ownership.

The owner of this facility, Yu.Sh.A., expressed a voluntary desire to transfer the building of kindergarten No. 159 with the adjacent land to the state.

Since the beginning of the year, six preschool education facilities (kindergartens) have been returned to the state balance sheet in Bishkek alone, which will be transferred to the City Hall in the future.