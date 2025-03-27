SCNS of Kyrgyzstan to check data on ticket booking

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the regulation on the system of preliminary information about passengers. The corresponding decree was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document was initiated by the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) «in order to fulfill the international obligations of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of countering terrorism».

It is noted that a preliminary passenger information system and passenger registration record data are being introduced in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The operator of the system of preliminary information on passengers and data on passenger registration records is determined by the Anti-Terrorist Center of the SCNS.

The range of citizens who are checked through the system of preliminary information on passengers and data on passenger registration records has now been expanded.

The SCNS previously explained that the expansion of the circle of checked passengers is necessary for the early detection of foreign terrorist fighters by the API/PNR system.

«Members of terrorist and other transnational organized crime groups take advantage of the lack of terrorist detection systems. Large numbers of returning and traveling foreign terrorist fighters pose a threat to global security.

In order to expand the range of passengers covered by the API/PNR system and to identify foreign terrorist fighters early, it is proposed to integrate programs for electronic booking of tickets for passenger trains and regular passenger bus services into the API/PNR system,» the relevant department proposed.

The basis for this will include cases in criminal proceedings and proceedings on offenses, as well as conducting of counterintelligence, intelligence and operational-search activities.