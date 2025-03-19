13:29
SCNS returns kindergarten privatized by ex-mayor of Osh to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) returned the kindergarten in Syn-Tash aiyl aimak of Issyk-Ata district, Chui region to the state.

In 2005, the said preschool educational institution for 140 children was illegally privatized by the former mayor of Osh Satybaldy Chyrmashev.

The territory of the kindergarten with an area of ​​0.53 hectares and a useful area of ​​1,094 square meters, located at the address: Issyk-Ata district, Syn-Tash aiyl aimak, Novaya street, house No. 19a, was returned to the balance of the state.

On March 14, 2025, the kindergarten, in accordance with the agreement «On the transfer of property into ownership», was transferred to the balance sheet of Syn-Tash aiyl okmotu of Issyk-Ata district, Chui region.
