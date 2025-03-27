15:59
SCNS returns six kindergartens to Bishkek City Hall

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan returned six illegally privatized kindergartens to the City Hall. Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev told at a session of Bishkek City Council.

The City Hall asked the deputies to grant temporary authority to take the objects into municipal ownership without consideration by the City Council. The majority of deputies voted in favor of delegating authority.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev said that these kindergartens have already been renovated and now they need to be put into operation urgently.
link: https://24.kg/english/324147/
views: 86
