SCNS proposes to conduct paid DNA tests in its laboratory

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) proposes to conduct paid molecular genetic (DNA) tests for citizens in its laboratory. The draft law has been submitted for public discussion.

It is proposed to amend the laws «On Forensic Activity» and «On National Security Agencies».

The State Committee notes that a laboratory for human DNA analysis was opened in the relevant division of the SCNS in 2024.

«The laboratory allows conducting molecular genetic studies of human traces and secretions for the purpose of compiling a human DNA profile — «genotyping», that is, determining biological kinship and forensic studies of objects of biological origin seized from crime scenes for the purpose of identifying a person,» the State Committee said.

According to officials, conducting this type of analysis is a timely solution for finding modern and effective methods to prevent and solve serious and especially grave crimes. Modern DNA analysis methods require only a few drops of blood, saliva, sweat on clothing, paper, a glass, and other surfaces, as well as a hair with a root, a clipped nail, a smoked cigarette, personal items, and so on.

Currently, this laboratory is the first and only DNA analysis facility of its kind in the country, with no analogues nationwide.

Security services noted that, until now, citizens of Kyrgyzstan have had to turn to forensic laboratories abroad for this type of forensic examination.

For the full-fledged and continuous operation of the DNA laboratory, it will be necessary to regularly purchase expensive reagents and consumables. The proposed changes are primarily aimed at creating conditions for the continuous development of the professional skills and knowledge of national security personnel, as well as ensuring the timely renewal of the lab’s material and technical base.