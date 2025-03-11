13:07
Visit of Tajikistan’s President: Duty groups to work in Bishkek kindergartens

Due to the state visit of Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon to Kyrgyzstan, kindergartens in Bishkek will switch to an online format of work on March 12–13, as well as capital’s schools. The City Hall reported.

According to officials, a duty group will work in each kindergarten.

The Education Department asks parents to take the situation with understanding.

In connection with the state visit of the President of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan on March 12-13, temporary restrictions will be introduced in Bishkek and on some streets of Chui region.
