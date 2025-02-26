14:54
USD 87.45
EUR 91.56
RUB 1.00
English

Illegally privatized kindergarten in center of Bishkek returned to state

An illegally privatized kindergarten was returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

«The fact of illegal withdrawal of part of the state property — the building of the kindergarten, previously on the balance sheet of the sewing factory Aigul JSC has been established. It was illegally removed from the balance sheet of Aigul JSC and sold to private individuals,» the statement says.

The SCNS added that the owners of the social facility, realizing the illegality of their ownership of the property, voluntarily returned the two-story building of the kindergarten, which can accommodate 280 children, to the state balance sheet. The total area is 0.65 hectares with a usable area of ​​1,810 square meters. It is located at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Gogol Street.

In addition, this facility will be included in the City Hall’s plan for the reconstruction of the preschool educational institution with the corresponding infrastructure for further use for its intended purpose.
link: https://24.kg/english/321150/
views: 25
Print
Related
Kindergarten and gym located in Sosnovka village returned to state
Private kindergarten on fire in Bishkek
Kindergarten to be built in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region
Kindergarten to be built in Aksy district for more than 55.5 million soms
Kindergarten built in Aleksandrovka village for 86 million soms
Education Ministry intends to install video cameras in kindergartens
Salary increase promised to kindergarten teachers in 2025
Beating of children in kindergarten in Suzak: Criminal case opened
Kindergarten worth over 360 million soms in Bishkek returned to state
Kindergarten in Alamedin district worth 101 million soms returned to state
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business
Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold in USA Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold in USA
Moratorium on business inspections lifted in Kyrgyzstan Moratorium on business inspections lifted in Kyrgyzstan
26 February, Wednesday
14:47
Illegally privatized kindergarten in center of Bishkek returned to state Illegally privatized kindergarten in center of Bishkek...
14:26
MP proposes opening printing house in south to issue passports
14:03
Almost 18,000 Kyrgyzstanis deprived of right to drive over two years
12:47
Parliament approves Mirbek Mambetaliev for post of Minister of Culture
12:40
Historical series dedicated to 80th anniversary of Victory to be filmed in KR