SCNS to insure life and health of border guards

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) will insure the life and health of border guards. The state committee has announced a competition for the right to compulsory state insurance of life and health of military personnel of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security for 2025. The corresponding application has been posted on the state procurement portal.

The total amount of insurance payments will be 43.9 million soms, funding is made upon the occurrence of an insured event.

Payments are provided in the event of death, injury, disability or early dismissal for medical reasons.

According to the SCNS, the current debt on insurance payments is 330,000 soms.

Only insurance companies, the capital of which was formed without the participation of foreign investment, are allowed to participate in the competition. The organization should have at least two years of experience in the field of personal insurance, as well as a license for activities.
