14:28
USD 87.45
EUR 94.89
RUB 0.98
English

SCNS comments on information about Maxim Bakiyev's arrival in Kyrgyzstan

The information that Maxim, the son of fugitive president Kurmanbek Bakiyev, has arrived in Kyrgyzstan is not true. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) said to 24.kg news agency.

Investigative journalist Bolot Temirov posted a photo of Maxim Bakiyev on Facebook and wrote that the son of the fugitive head of state arrived in Bishkek on a private plane and stayed in one of the hotels.

«This information is not true. If Maxim Bakiyev had really arrived in the capital, he would have been immediately detained,» the SCNS noted.

Back in May 2023, President Sadyr Japarov stated that Kurmanbek Bakiyev, his brothers and children were officially wanted, and if they arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic, they would be immediately arrested.

In 2014, Maxim Bakiyev was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The verdict was announced in absentia.
link: https://24.kg/english/322254/
views: 86
Print
Related
SCNS proposes to conduct paid DNA tests in its laboratory
SCNS to insure life and health of border guards
Kindergarten and gym located in Sosnovka village returned to state
SCNS detains singer Kairat Primberdiev
Over 200 false reports of terrorism registered for two years — SCNS
SCNS: 20 hectares of land of Bermet resort returned to state
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new director of SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center
SCNS returns Osh-Nuru hotel complex to state
Two Deputy Chairmen of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
President Sadyr Japarov opens new building of SCNS in Chui region
Popular
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1 World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level
Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed
Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking
10 March, Monday
14:06
SCNS comments on information about Maxim Bakiyev's arrival in Kyrgyzstan SCNS comments on information about Maxim Bakiyev's arri...
14:02
Lowest inflation among EAEU countries in January registered in Kyrgyzstan
13:53
Farmers to be provided with up to 10,000 tons of diesel fuel at reduced price
13:38
Vegetable prices increase in Kyrgyzstan
13:32
Pothole repair work begins in Bishkek