SCNS comments on information about Maxim Bakiyev's arrival in Kyrgyzstan

The information that Maxim, the son of fugitive president Kurmanbek Bakiyev, has arrived in Kyrgyzstan is not true. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) said to 24.kg news agency.

Investigative journalist Bolot Temirov posted a photo of Maxim Bakiyev on Facebook and wrote that the son of the fugitive head of state arrived in Bishkek on a private plane and stayed in one of the hotels.

«This information is not true. If Maxim Bakiyev had really arrived in the capital, he would have been immediately detained,» the SCNS noted.

Back in May 2023, President Sadyr Japarov stated that Kurmanbek Bakiyev, his brothers and children were officially wanted, and if they arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic, they would be immediately arrested.

In 2014, Maxim Bakiyev was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The verdict was announced in absentia.