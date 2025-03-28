SCNS asks CEC to deprive Sultanbai Aizhigitov of his deputy mandate

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) is considering an appeal of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) regarding depriving the deputy of Parliament Sultanbai Aizhigitov of his mandate. It was announced at a CEC meeting.

The CEC Chairman Tynchtyk Shainazarov noted that the commission received a letter from the SCNS regarding the deputy on Thursday.

In his report, the head of SCNS department Zhenish Seyitov emphasized that the security services received information about violation of the requirements of the constitutional Law «On the Election of the President and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh» during the registration of Sultanbai Aizhigitov as a candidate for Parliament.

«We have found out that on October 9, 2017 the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district opened a criminal case on the fact of hooliganism, coupled with violence and humiliation of a minor and helpless person. On April 4, 2018, Sultanbai Aizhigitov was charged with committing a crime under Article 204 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, and a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave was applied to him,» he said.

Further, according to Zhenish Seyitov, on April 13, 2018, the investigation of the criminal case was completed and sent to the Sokuluk District Court. On February 14, 2020, by the court verdict, Sultanbai Aizhigitov was found guilty, but due to the expiration of the statute of limitations for the crime, he was released from punishment. On June 10, 2021, the Chui Regional Court upheld the decision of the lower court.

The head of the SCNS department noted that, in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Part 1 of Article 61 of the Law «On Elections of the President and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh», in order to register a list of candidates for a single electoral district, authorized representatives of political parties submit information on their criminal record to the CEC within the established time frame, along with other documents.

«However, on October 7, 2021, Sultanbai Aizhigitov, when filling out a special form in the «Criminal record» column, personally wrote «no», thereby deliberately concealing the presence of a previous criminal record,» he said.

Zhenish Seyitov added that, in accordance with Article 46 of the above-mentioned law, the registration of an elected candidate is canceled by the CEC in cases where the facts of concealment of the candidate’s criminal record are confirmed.

Taking into account the above, he asked to consider the issue of depriving Sultanbai Aizhigitov of his deputy mandate.

On March 19, speaking in the Zhogorku Kenesh, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said: «Do not be surprised, if the Central Election Commission deprives Sultanbai Aizhigitov of his deputy mandate.»

The head of the security services noted that he had collected information about the deputy. According to him, in 2017, Sultanbai Aizhigitov beat a boy and was brought to criminal responsibility, but concealed this fact when submitting an application to the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums as a candidate for deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh, which is a violation of constitutional law.

Sultanbai Aizhigitov, commenting on the criminal case brought against him, said that he has no criminal record and that this was a specially organized provocation at the time. There are no video recordings or forensic medical examination reports in the case.

«The investigators themselves could not accuse me of anything and dragged out the case, claiming that I was hiding from the investigation, and declared me wanted, although they had no evidence. I deliberately brought this case to the end. But in court, due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, the case was closed, that is, I have no criminal record,» the MP said.