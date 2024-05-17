14:47
President of Kyrgyzstan approves $50 million loan to improve air quality

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On the ratification of the financing agreement (project to improve air quality in the Kyrgyz Republic) between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association, signed on December 12, 2023 in Bishkek.» The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on April 18, 2024. It provides for a $50 million loan to the country from the International Development Association to implement a project to improve air quality.

The money is proposed to be used for:

  • Strengthening the air quality management system through the construction and modernization of automated air quality monitoring stations;
  • Upgrading a chemical laboratory to test air quality;
  • Technical assistance in strengthening air quality control procedures;
  • Air quality forecasting and prevention methods;
  • Promoting the introduction of clean heating technologies in private houses;
  • Construction of irrigation systems to ensure the sustainability of urban green spaces in Bishkek.
