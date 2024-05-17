President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On the ratification of the financing agreement (project to improve air quality in the Kyrgyz Republic) between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association, signed on December 12, 2023 in Bishkek.» The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on April 18, 2024. It provides for a $50 million loan to the country from the International Development Association to implement a project to improve air quality.

The money is proposed to be used for: