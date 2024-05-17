14:47
Partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Russia discussed in Kazan

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, as part of his participation in the International Economic Forum Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum, met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin and Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues on the current agenda of interaction.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers noted the allied relations and strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Russia, which are being strengthened both within the bilateral format and through integration associations.

«We are actively interacting in almost all areas, trade and investment cooperation is developing confidently,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

Marat Khusnullin stated that the Kyrgyz Republic is a close strategic partner of the Russian Federation, noting with satisfaction the pace of partnership in the transport, energy, cultural, educational and investment spheres, and expressed the Russian side’s readiness to continue to deepen cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic.

Rustam Minnikhanov expressed gratitude to Adylbek Kasymaliev for participating in the International Economic Forum Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum.

He especially emphasized the close relations between Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan, which are successfully strengthening every year.

«The Kyrgyz Republic is a fraternal republic for us. We have enormous potential for developing relations not only in the trade and economic sphere, but also in the field of personnel training, science, culture, education, through the academies of sciences,» Rustam Minnikhanov said, noting that all projects and initiatives in terms of interaction with Kyrgyzstan would be fully supported by Tatarstan.
