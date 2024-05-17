Some Bishkek districts to have no gas on May 20-23

Supply of gas will be temporarily suspended on May 20-23 due to planned work on the underground medium-pressure gas pipeline. Bishkekgaz reported.

The following area will have no gas:

GRS-1, Vasilyevsky tract, Big Chui Canal, Yubileinaya Street, Prigorodnoye, Mayevka villages, Molodaya Gvardiya, Kirgizskaya, Kollektornaya, Saadaeva, Novaya streets, Sovetsky lane, Small Chui Canal, Zhenish and Altyn-Beshik residential areas.

Bishkekgaz asks to switch to alternative energy sources during the shutdown period.