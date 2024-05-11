17:20
Kyrgyz alcoholic products enter market of Uzbekistan

The trade mission under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan in Uzbekistan signed a preliminary contract for the supply of a wide range of alcoholic beverages with KREDO BEST MChJ company. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to it, the Kyrgyz Republic will supply wine, cognac, vodka and other drinks.

«We are pleased to begin cooperation with KREDO BEST MChJ and introduce Kyrgyz alcoholic products to Uzbek consumers. We are confident that our drinks will win hearts due to their quality and affordable price,» trade representative of Kyrgyzstan in Uzbekistan Almaz Temirbekov said.
