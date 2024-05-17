14:47
Members of Cabinet watch “Jamiyla” national musical

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, as well as members of the Cabinet watched the national musical «Jamiyla». The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The musical was presented in the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after Toktogul Satylganov.

The musical, based on the story by the great writer Chingiz Aitmatov, combines original author’s music, poetry, video content, decorations, modern scenography, traditional culture of the Kyrgyz people, folklore, choreographic and vocal creativity.

