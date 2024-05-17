First transit flight Incheon - Bishkek - Zagreb lands at Manas Airport

The first transit flight Incheon — Bishkek — Zagreb landed at Manas airport. The press service of the airport reported.
T’way Airlines has launched new flights from Incheon (South Korea) to Zagreb (Croatia) with a technical landing at Manas International Airport in Bishkek for refueling since May 16.
Transit flights will be operated three times a week.
An entertainment program has been prepared for passengers of the transit flight — an ethno buffet, a photo exhibition and a video exhibition of the sights of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as a performance by the national classical orchestra.