First transit flight Incheon - Bishkek - Zagreb lands at Manas Airport

The first transit flight Incheon — Bishkek — Zagreb landed at Manas airport. The press service of the airport reported.

T’way Airlines has launched new flights from Incheon (South Korea) to Zagreb (Croatia) with a technical landing at Manas International Airport in Bishkek for refueling since May 16.

Transit flights will be operated three times a week.

During refueling at Manas Airport, 350 passengers will have the opportunity to spend up to two hours in the comfortable terminal, using the services of cafes, stores and other benefits.

An entertainment program has been prepared for passengers of the transit flight — an ethno buffet, a photo exhibition and a video exhibition of the sights of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as a performance by the national classical orchestra.