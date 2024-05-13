Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria

An internationally wanted member of an international terrorist organization was detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, a native of Kara-Suu district, Osh region was detained in Turkey on May 4 and deported to Kyrgyzstan as part of a criminal case initiated for participation of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in armed conflicts or military operations on the territory of a foreign state or undergoing terrorist and extremist training, as well as for inciting national interethnic, racial, religious or interregional hostility.

«In November 2015, she was transported to Syria, where she participated in the armed conflict on the side of Jabhat Al Nusra international terrorist organization,» the SCNS reported.

Investigative measures are being carried out, the court has chosen a preventive measure for the detainee in the form of detention in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS Department for Osh and Osh region.