Mass brawl involving foreigners occurs in Bishkek

A mass brawl involving foreigners took place in Bishkek. A source in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the brawl occurred on the night of May 14 in the courtyard of one of the hotels near Alamedin market, in which about ten people took part.

A video of the fight went viral online. The footage shows several men beating two guys. As a result, two managed to escape from the aggressors, while one man was lying in the yard after the beatings.

The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district told 24.kg news agency that the call was received on May 13 at approximately 9.30 p.m.

«An investigative team immediately left for the scene of the incident. It was established that a fight occurred near the house on Budyonny Street between hostel guests. All participants were taken to the investigative service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district, where they wrote statements,» the police noted.

The fact was registered. The investigation continues.