Repairs of Matrosov Street resumed in Bishkek

Major renovation of Matrosov Street from Kulatov Street to Tolstoy Street is being resumed in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, explanatory conversations are currently underway with market traders about blocking the road for a certain period.

The municipality noted that major repairs of the sidewalks, installation of an irrigation system and resurfacing of old asphalt were completed in 2023.

The customer of the work is Oktyabrsky district administration. The contractor is Bishkekasfaltservice municipal enterprise. Subcontractor is Beta Group LLC.
