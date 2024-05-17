Blogger Meder Myrzaev publishes photos of red deer in Talas region

Blogger Meder Myrzaev published photographs of red deer on the territory of Besh-Tash nature reserve in Talas region on Facebook.

He recalled that the red deer were found on all the ridges of northern Kyrgyzstan, where spruce forests grew.

«But at the end of the 19th century, the predatory extermination of deer began. They were shot to obtain meat and horns of young animals, which were used in folk medicine and were supplied in large quantities to China. Due to inaccessibility, deer survived in small numbers only in the southeastern part of Naryn region, on the northern macro-slope of Naryn-Too ridge,» the blogger posted.

He emphasized that the red deer, the photos of which were taken in Talas, were brought to Besh-Tash nature reserve just a few years ago and today their numbers are growing.

The red deer were brought to Talas region in 2022 from Altai (Russia).