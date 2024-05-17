11:44
USD 88.26
EUR 95.98
RUB 0.97
English

Blogger Meder Myrzaev publishes photos of red deer in Talas region

Blogger Meder Myrzaev published photographs of red deer on the territory of Besh-Tash nature reserve in Talas region on Facebook.

He recalled that the red deer were found on all the ridges of northern Kyrgyzstan, where spruce forests grew.

«But at the end of the 19th century, the predatory extermination of deer began. They were shot to obtain meat and horns of young animals, which were used in folk medicine and were supplied in large quantities to China. Due to inaccessibility, deer survived in small numbers only in the southeastern part of Naryn region, on the northern macro-slope of Naryn-Too ridge,» the blogger posted.

He emphasized that the red deer, the photos of which were taken in Talas, were brought to Besh-Tash nature reserve just a few years ago and today their numbers are growing.

The red deer were brought to Talas region in 2022 from Altai (Russia).
link: https://24.kg/english/294224/
views: 56
Print
Related
Relocation of red deer: How they got accustomed to new place
Popular
Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria
250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan 250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week
No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan
17 May, Friday
11:39
Repairs of Matrosov Street resumed in Bishkek Repairs of Matrosov Street resumed in Bishkek
11:32
Blogger Meder Myrzaev publishes photos of red deer in Talas region
10:47
First transit flight Incheon - Bishkek - Zagreb lands at Manas Airport
10:38
Trade of Kyrgyzstan: Country purchased six times more goods than it sold
09:48
Astana to host consultative meeting of heads of Central Asian states
16 May, Thursday
17:43
Triplets born in Batken
17:38
Bill adopted to facilitate extradition of Kyrgyzstanis convicted abroad