18:30
USD 88.35
EUR 95.16
RUB 0.95
English

No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan

Anthrax has not been detected among animals in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

The ministry noted that some media outlets reported that a case of anthrax was registered on May 9.

The veterinary service conducted an epizootic investigation, samples were taken (meat, soil) and sent to the laboratory. According to preliminary data of laboratory tests, the results are negative.

Ministry of Agriculture

Laboratory research is currently ongoing, and the results will be provided upon completion.

The slaughtered animal was vaccinated against anthrax.

To date, veterinary and sanitary measures against anthrax are being carried out at the local level; the supply of vaccine and disinfectants is 100 percent.

The epizootic situation regarding anthrax is stable; no sick or suspicious animals have been detected.

Earlier, the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center reported that a case of anthrax was registered in one of the regions of the republic on May 9. It turned out that one of the village residents slaughtered a cow without a veterinary examination and distributed the meat to neighbors.

«After eating the meat, several people developed signs of anthrax. One of the sick people is being treated in Bishkek,» the statement said.
link: https://24.kg/english/293846/
views: 146
Print
Related
Anthrax case registered in Kyrgyzstan
More than 500 anthrax foci detected in Kyrgyzstan
MP proposes to tighten control of anthrax burial sites
Eight people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Suzak district
Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered
Seven people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Aksy district
Two residents of At-Bashi district diagnosed with anthrax
Anthrax in Kara-Suu: All hospitalized patients discharged
Anthrax in Kara-Suu district: Owner of bull fined
Toguz-Bulak village in Kyrgyzstan quarantined due to anthrax outbreak
Popular
President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar" President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar"
Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports
Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas Some Bishkek districts to have no gas
13 May, Monday
17:38
Central Asian Athletics Championship: Kyrgyzstanis win four medals Central Asian Athletics Championship: Kyrgyzstanis win...
17:18
Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week
17:03
No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan
16:48
15,000 soms and cell phones stolen from mosque visitors in Tokotogul
16:14
Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan receives new special equipment