No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan

Anthrax has not been detected among animals in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

The ministry noted that some media outlets reported that a case of anthrax was registered on May 9.

The veterinary service conducted an epizootic investigation, samples were taken (meat, soil) and sent to the laboratory. According to preliminary data of laboratory tests, the results are negative. Ministry of Agriculture

Laboratory research is currently ongoing, and the results will be provided upon completion.

The slaughtered animal was vaccinated against anthrax.

To date, veterinary and sanitary measures against anthrax are being carried out at the local level; the supply of vaccine and disinfectants is 100 percent.

The epizootic situation regarding anthrax is stable; no sick or suspicious animals have been detected.

Earlier, the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center reported that a case of anthrax was registered in one of the regions of the republic on May 9. It turned out that one of the village residents slaughtered a cow without a veterinary examination and distributed the meat to neighbors.

«After eating the meat, several people developed signs of anthrax. One of the sick people is being treated in Bishkek,» the statement said.