Pimp forcing girls to provide intimate services detained in Bishkek

A woman was detained in Bishkek for organizing brothels, who had previously been repeatedly prosecuted for similar acts. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

Law enforcers together with security officers revealed the fact of organizing brothels, where women provided intimate services. They published their ads and profiles on a website.

«The woman was detained on May 16 on suspicion of committing a crime under the article «Promotion of prostitution and debauchery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and taken to the temporary detention center of the Department of Internal Affairs of the capital. She has already been prosecuted for organizing a brothel and hid from the investigation,» the statement says.

In addition, the security officers found out that the suspect held the girls against their will, beat them and forced them into prostitution.

The SCNS reminds that appropriate measures will be taken for organizing or maintaining brothels, engaging in prostitution, debauchery or pimping in accordance with the law.