14:47
USD 88.26
EUR 95.98
RUB 0.97
English

Pimp forcing girls to provide intimate services detained in Bishkek

A woman was detained in Bishkek for organizing brothels, who had previously been repeatedly prosecuted for similar acts. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

Law enforcers together with security officers revealed the fact of organizing brothels, where women provided intimate services. They published their ads and profiles on a website.

«The woman was detained on May 16 on suspicion of committing a crime under the article «Promotion of prostitution and debauchery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and taken to the temporary detention center of the Department of Internal Affairs of the capital. She has already been prosecuted for organizing a brothel and hid from the investigation,» the statement says.

In addition, the security officers found out that the suspect held the girls against their will, beat them and forced them into prostitution.

The SCNS reminds that appropriate measures will be taken for organizing or maintaining brothels, engaging in prostitution, debauchery or pimping in accordance with the law.
link: https://24.kg/english/294239/
views: 173
Print
Related
42-year-old women detained on suspicion of prostitution in Kyzyl-Kiya
Foreign women engaged in providing sexual services detained in Osh city
Police major relieved of duties for promotion of prostitution and debauchery
Minors provided intimate services in Bishkek, organizer detained
Seven women detained for prostitution in Osh city
Popular
Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria
250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan 250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week
No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan
17 May, Friday
14:29
We won't allow theft: Sadyr Japarov comments on video with gold bars We won't allow theft: Sadyr Japarov comments on video w...
14:14
President of Kyrgyzstan approves $50 million loan to improve air quality
14:05
Members of Cabinet watch “Jamiyla” national musical
13:58
Mass brawl involving foreigners occurs in Bishkek
13:49
Partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Russia discussed in Kazan