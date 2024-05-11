11:51
Cabinet: Raiym Matraimov had a hand in increase in imports from Uzbekistan

First Deputy Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev commented on the difference in trade volumes between the EAEU member states. Kyrgyzskiy Forpost Telegram channel reports.

There were significant differences between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. However, the Kyrgyz Republic managed to significantly reduce statistical gaps in trade with its neighbor.

Adylbek Kasymaliev

According to him, in 2020, imports from Uzbekistan exceeded exports four times. The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers explained this by saying that this was largely due to corrupt practices at customs and Raiym Matraimov’s schemes.

To minimize this difference, together with the Customs Service of Uzbekistan, an automated information system (Information Exchange Portal) has been introduced, which online automatically analyzes information about goods exchanged between customs officers of the two countries.

«As a result, the difference between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, which was 272 percent in 2020, decreased to 12 percent in 2023,» Adylbek Kasymaliev concluded.
