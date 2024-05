At least 250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said at a parliamentary committee meeting.

According to him, the number of children with cancer is growing annually.

«Every year 3,000-5,000 patients are diagnosed with cancer. 30 percent of them are children. At least 250 cancer patients need surgery to date,» the head of the Ministry of Health said.