Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week

City Hall employees and municipal employees were prohibited from using their personal cars on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The corresponding document was signed by the Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev.

The municipality confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the document, employees and heads of departments of the central office of the Bishkek City Hall, departmental and territorial divisions, municipal enterprises and institutions:

  • Should use only public transport to move around the city every week on Tuesday and Thursday;
  • When traveling on public transport, they need to monitor the driver’s compliance with sanitary standards, quality of service and payment methods;
  • Use official cars for work only;
  • The Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure of the City Hall has to organize transport for off-site meetings.

Heads of departmental and territorial divisions of the City Hall, municipal enterprises and institutions have to submit a report on the work done by the 25th day of each month.
