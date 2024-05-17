14:47
Matraimov has to return $200 million to state, Tashiev says

Raiymbek Matraimov has to return $200 million to the state. The head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev said on May 16, speaking in Kara-Suu.

According to him, «cleansing» of the Parliament from people associated with former customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov has been completed, but there are still such people in state bodies.

«The head of district and the head of the region should work well and give us suggestions on people who are connected with Matraimov. No one can save anyone. Because of the fact that corruption flourished in our country, stadiums, schools, roads are in deplorable condition, and the state was powerless,» the SCNS chairman said.

He also added that «Rayimbek Matraimov has to hand over $200 million to the state. This is about 19-20 billion soms.»

«When we first arrested Raiymbek Matraimov, he paid 2,200 billion soms. I personally set a condition then: not to commit any further criminal acts, not to rob the state and not get even half a step closer to the Customs Service. He agreed, and we let him go. Six months, a year later they started again. Matraimov began to steal more than before through customs officers. They teamed up with the crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev and threatened businessmen. We had to take action,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

Former Deputy Chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov and his brothers were arrested in late March in Baku and taken to Bishkek.

Raiymbek Matraimov is charged under the articles «Illegal deprivation of liberty» and «Money laundering» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation continues.
