17:32
22-year-old girl detained in Bishkek for fraud

Law enforcers detained a 22-year-old girl on suspicion of fraud, the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of the capital reported.

«A citizen turned to the police on May 13, who asked to take action against the girl. She promised to help with visa, took $30,000 for it and disappeared. The fact was registered under article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

Law enforcers detained 22-year-old girl, who was placed in a temporary detention center. Her involvement in other similar crimes is being established.

Citizens who have suffered from the criminal actions of the law breaker and have any information, please report to the following numbers: 0502777762 and 102.
22-year-old girl detained in Bishkek for fraud
