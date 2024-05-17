17:32
Sadyr Japarov: Every gram of gold and silver is under control

Every gram of gold and silver is under control. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kabar news agency, commenting on the scandalous video with gold bars.

According to him, there is video surveillance at all state-owned gold deposits.

«Every gram of gold and silver, before it goes to the National Bank or to Kyrgyzaltyn enterprise, is tracked online. Hundreds and thousands of eyes are watching. The gold is then sent for sale on the world market. Revenues are received by gold mining companies. These funds will be used for further gold mining,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Sadyr Japarov also noted that there are 132 gold deposits in Kyrgyzstan. Only 17 of them have the state’s share. All of them are under online control.

«No state employee has the opportunity to steal a single gram of gold. The remaining more than a hundred deposits are private. These are licenses that have long been transferred into private ownership. Their owners tried to take out their gold directly without selling it through the National Bank or Kyrgyzaltyn and were detained. One of the reasons for such a move is an attempt to evade customs and tax payments,» he added.

A short video was posted on social media with four boxes filled with supposedly gold bars. A voice-over reports to some Sabyr ava on the preparation of the cargo for shipment. Considering that the head of state’s brother’s name is Sabyr Japarov, the president’s family began to be accused of illegal export of gold from the country.
