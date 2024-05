Heavy rains are expected in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to Kyrgyzhydromet, due to unstable weather and rains expected on May 18-20, mudflows may occur in the foothills of Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions.

Flooding of slopes and low-lying areas is expected. Water level in rivers will rise.

To avoid the consequences of mudflows, the Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends cleaning drainage ditches, pipes, and drainage channels.