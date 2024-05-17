17:32
President Sadyr Japarov meets with UN Under-Secretary-General

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations — head of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov. The press service of the head of state reported.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the UN.

The head of state noted the important role of the organization in ensuring peace and security, emphasizing that Kyrgyzstan stands for strengthening close partnership with all UN member states and specialized UN agencies for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and jointly combating the challenges of our time.

Sadyr Japarov focused on the fact that the Kyrgyz Republic strongly condemns terrorism in all its manifestations and takes an active part in the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, which provides a solid basis for effectively countering international terrorism.

He noted that at the regional level Kyrgyzstan successfully cooperates with the UN and the countries of Central Asia as part of the implementation of a joint action plan to prevent extremism and counter terrorism, as well as related other types of cross-border crime, including drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorist financing.

Sadyr Japarov told about the nomination of Kyrgyzstan for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028.

In turn, Vladimir Voronkov thanked Sadyr Japarov for the warm welcome and conveyed greetings and best wishes from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Regarding the nomination of Kyrgyzstan for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028, Voronkov noted that the country has a good chance of getting this seat.

He also noted the close and productive interaction of Kyrgyzstan with anti-terrorist institutions and UN structures, and also proposed to consider expanding cooperation in the field of training and organizing internships for young specialists from Kyrgyzstan at UN institutions.

In addition, Vladimir Voronkov emphasized the high level of preparedness of law enforcement and national security agencies of Kyrgyzstan, creation of a powerful legislative framework in the country for promotion of the counter-terrorism agenda.
