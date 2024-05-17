Wanted citizen of Uzbekistan illegally crosses border, detained in Jalal-Abad

Law enforcement officers detained a 42-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan, who illegally crossed the border and entered Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region reported.

Investigators of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad received information that a citizen of the neighboring country, who had illegally crossed the border, was in the city. Law enforcement officers began a search.

«The 42-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan, who was put on the wanted list in his country in 2023 for committing a serious crime, was detained in Jalal-Abad,» the statement says.

The fact was registered under the article «Illegal crossing of the state border» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.