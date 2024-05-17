14:47
We won't allow theft: Sadyr Japarov comments on video with gold bars

«We do not steal from ourselves and will not allow others to do this,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kabar news agency, commenting on the scandalous video with gold bars.

A short video was posted on social media with four boxes filled with supposedly gold bars. A voice-over reports to some Sabyr ava on the preparation of the cargo for shipment. Considering that the head of state’s brother’s name is Sabyr Japarov, the president’s family began to be accused of illegal export of gold from the country.

After this, a deputy Ishak Masaliev, in an interview with one of the local radios, asked why the authorities were not interested in this fact. According to him, even if the gold is not from Kumtor, it is still exported from Kyrgyzstan.

«The Kyrgyz have a good saying: «Shektuu shekshinet» (God marks the crook). If he himself is a thief, others seem to him to be thieves. Unlike them, we are not like that. We do not steal from ourselves and we will not allow others to do so. If any interesting facts emerge, the authorities will quickly intervene without any video and detain those who illegally export gold,» the head of state noted.

Sadyr Japarov added that nobody can export the state’s gold now. However, he did not rule out cases when individuals and companies try to evade taxes and customs duties and export their gold.

The president had previously commented on a video with gold bars. Then Sadyr Japarov stated that his family members did not take anything abroad.
link: https://24.kg/english/294262/
