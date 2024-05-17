17:32
New Vice President of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty arrives in Kyrgyzstan

The Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan hosted a meeting of the spokesman for the head of state with the new Vice President of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Nicola Careem, who is visiting Bishkek. Askat Alagozov reported about it on Facebook.

«Topical issues related to the media in our country were discussed during the meeting. In particular, it was noted that President Sadyr Japarov always emphasizes the importance of the media in the life of society. The importance of compliance with the current legislation of the country was discussed. Special attention was paid to the need for balanced coverage of events, including increasing the share of positive news for the public,» Askat Alagozov posted.

The meeting was attended by the Regional Director for Central Asia of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Hamid Ismailov, the Director of the Kyrgyz service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Venera Zhumataeva, and the head of the Bishkek representative office of the Kyrgyz service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (Azattyk) Bakytbek Asanov.
