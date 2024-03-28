15:07
Blogger arrested for five days for publicly insulting stranger in Osh

Blogger Nurbolot Turganbaev (Sayanych), who publicly insulted a stranger, was arrested for five days. The press service of the Osh Regional Court informed 24.kg news agency.

The court found the blogger guilty of petty hooliganism and imposed the maximum punishment. He was taken into custody in the courtroom.

The blogger Nurbolot Turganbaev, known under the pseudonym Sayanych, posted a video on Instagram where he insults a passerby on the street of Osh. An activist Azamat Ormokeev and the victim herself filed a statement with the police. The blogger was taken to the police. He apologized, then the case was sent to court.
