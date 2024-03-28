13:08
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Death toll at Crocus City Hall rises to 143

The death toll as a result of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 143 people, and the number of casualties has increased to 360. The Investigative Committee of Russia reported.

According to it, the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, monitored the progress of the criminal investigation at the scene of the accident.

Investigators and forensic experts continue to examine the scene. Using the latest forensic tools, a vast area that has been subjected to thermal influence and destruction is examined, and material evidence relevant to the investigation is seized.

The investigators are analyzing the defendants’ use of the Internet to plan and commit crimes. Information seized from various technical devices used by terrorists is being studied.

The Investigative Committee of Russia received 143 statements from victims about the disappearance of their relatives or friends as a result of the terrorist attack. Of these, 84 bodies of the dead have been identified, including the bodies of five children aged from 9 to 16 years old, and two citizens of Kyrgyzstan. In order to establish the identities of the remaining victims, molecular genetic examinations are being carried out.

Terrorist attack was committed in the Moscow Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. According to preliminary data, four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range.

Eight suspects have been arrested.
