Terrorist attack in Moscow: Two Kyrgyz women die in Crocus City Hall

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations published an updated list of identified people who died during the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

There are 120 people on the list in total. Among them are the names of two Kyrgyz women — Edita Jusupova and Maiza Gulzhigit kyzy.

Earlier, it was reported that two citizens of Kyrgyzstan went missing after the terrorist attack. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that search for the girls continues.

It is known that the girls worked in the Crocus cafe.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports that «information about the recognition of two citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic as dead is premature.»

According to the press service of the department, «the list published on the website of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations contains data of citizens, including citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, for whom genetic examinations have not been completed. The results of the DNA research are not ready.»

Terrorist attack was committed in the Moscow Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. According to preliminary data, four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range.

Eight suspects have been arrested.

According to preliminary data from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, 139 people were killed.