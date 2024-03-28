Siberian Federal University to open educational centers in Kyrgyzstan

Siberian Federal University will open educational centers in Karakol and Bishkek in 2024. The university reported.

A delegation from Kyrgyzstan visited the university on March 27. Several agreements on comprehensive cooperation between the university and educational organizations of the republic were signed.

«In Karakol it is planned to open a center of SFU to facilitate acquaintance with the educational opportunities of the university, to prepare for entrance exams and to advise potential applicants wishing to study at the first Russian federal university,» the university representatives said, adding that a similar center is planned to be opened in Bishkek.

The centers are planned to start working in 2024.