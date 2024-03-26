First-graders may be transferred to second grade after New Year

First-graders can be transferred directly to second grade after the New Year. The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, announced at a press conference.

According to her, switch to 12-year education will be gradual, a large group of experts is now working on this, comparing the workload of zero and first grades. In the first two months after the start of the school year, a comparative analysis and a large-scale testing of children’s knowledge will be conducted.

If the program complies with the second grade program, the entire class can be transferred to the next level, since repeated moments are removed from the program. «We don’t focus on the individual achievements of individual students, so we are talking about the whole class,» Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said.

According to the new model, grades 1-5 will be considered primary, grades 6-9 — middle and grades 10-12 — high school. It is assumed that high school students will be able to master blue-collar professions — cook, mechanic, electrician, and so on. This requires equipment.