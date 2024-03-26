Switch to 12-year education is not imposed by donors - Minister of Education

Kyrgyzstan has educational sovereignty. The Minister of Education and Science Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva announced at a press conference.

According to her, donors are not forcing the switch to a 12-year education model.

«But don’t forget that we are members of the UN. Perhaps, we will then receive grants to equip the last classes with the necessary equipment. Now we have an independent economy, and decisions are made autonomously by the state,» the minister said.

According to the new model, grades 1-5 will be considered primary, grades 6-9 — middle and grades 10-12 — high school. It is assumed that high school students will be able to master blue-collar professions — cook, mechanic, electrician, and so on. This requires equipment.