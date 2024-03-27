19:28
KRSU becomes university with special status

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov amended the Decree «On measures to increase the potential and competitiveness of educational organizations of higher professional education in the Kyrgyz Republic» — the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) received a special status. The university reported.

The amended decree comes into force ten days from the date of its official publication.

«Thus, KRSU becomes one of the few universities that have a special status. This change gives the Kyrgyz Republic the opportunity to improve the quality of education, strengthen its role in the socio-economic development of the country, and also increase the prestige and international competitiveness of Kyrgyz universities. This also helps to strengthen cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation in the field of education,» the university reported.

Acting Rector Denis Fomin-Nilov noted that the leadership of Kyrgyzstan and Russia attach special importance to the issue of development of the KRSU. The university is facing serious modernization. According to him, it is necessary to carry out accelerated modernization of the university in order to meet modern labor market requirements. The special status means that the university can now manage its own property, which will allow it to attract Russian funds for the development of the university’s infrastructure and renovation of buildings.

«In addition, KRSU has the opportunity to generate financial resources not only from contracts, but also from scientific activities. This, in turn, will give a serious impetus to the development of the scientific sphere at the university,» Denis Fomin-Nilov said.

The university also gains independence in the field of personnel matters; the university is exempt from all types of inspections for three years, with the exception of an annual independent external or internal audit in accordance with international auditing standards and legislation.
