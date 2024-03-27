Kyrgyzstani stabs his wife to death in Moscow

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan stabbed his wife and tried to kill her friend and mother-in-law on Bolshaya Cherkizovskaya Street in Moscow. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported on its Telegram channel.

It is specified that the suspect is 25.

According to investigators, on March 27, 2024, the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, being in the apartment of a residential building located on Bolshaya Cherkizovskaya Street in Moscow, during a sudden personal hostility towards his wife, 23, stabbed her several times. The victim died of wounds at the scene. He also attacked with a knife and caused stab wounds to the mother and a friend of the wife. After that, the suspect inflicted bodily injuries to himself.

Investigators examined the scene of the incident, where the instrument of crime was seized, on which a number of forensic examinations were appointed, including molecular-genetic testing and fingerprinting.

The man has been taken to hospital, where he is receiving medical assistance.

«A case on murder has been opened, investigators will also check compliance with immigration laws,» the statement says.