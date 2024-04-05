Mother of three children killed in Bishkek, suspect detained

A man killed his ex-wife in Bishkek. Human rights activist Nazgul Turdubekova posted on social media.

According to her, the incident occurred on April 4.

«Dear friends, many of you knew R., a mother of three children. She provided cleaning services. At the age of 18 she was married off. She got divorced at 22, her husband drank and beat her. She lived in difficult conditions. We helped her survive all the difficulties, build a house, many of you also helped her. Her ex-husband stalked her all the time. He came and stabbed her many times. She died,» she wrote.

Nazgul Turdubekova noted that the man himself came to the police station to confess.

Commenting on the incident, the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek toldthat on April 4 the 102 service received information that the body of 30-year-old A.R. was found in one of the private houses in Kut residential area.

An investigative team arrived at the scene of the incident. A criminal case was opened on the fact under paragraph 7 of part 2 of article 122 «Murder with extreme cruelty» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and 33-year-old citizen was detained.

All necessary examinations have been ordered as part of the criminal case, and the investigation continues.