11:19
USD 89.35
EUR 97.03
RUB 0.97
English

Mother of three children killed in Bishkek, suspect detained

A man killed his ex-wife in Bishkek. Human rights activist Nazgul Turdubekova posted on social media.

According to her, the incident occurred on April 4.

«Dear friends, many of you knew R., a mother of three children. She provided cleaning services. At the age of 18 she was married off. She got divorced at 22, her husband drank and beat her. She lived in difficult conditions. We helped her survive all the difficulties, build a house, many of you also helped her. Her ex-husband stalked her all the time. He came and stabbed her many times. She died,» she wrote.

Nazgul Turdubekova noted that the man himself came to the police station to confess.

Commenting on the incident, the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek told 24.kg news agency that on April 4 the 102 service received information that the body of 30-year-old A.R. was found in one of the private houses in Kut residential area.

An investigative team arrived at the scene of the incident. A criminal case was opened on the fact under paragraph 7 of part 2 of article 122 «Murder with extreme cruelty» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and 33-year-old citizen was detained.

All necessary examinations have been ordered as part of the criminal case, and the investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/290819/
views: 186
Print
Related
Body of wounded man found in Nooken after fire
Woman suspected of killing her husband in Jalal-Abad
Kyrgyzstani stabs his wife to death in Moscow
17-year-old girl detained on suspicion of killing her brother in Kara-Suu
Three men beat their friend to death in Toktogul
Dismembered body found in Kara-Balta, suspect detained
Husband strangles his wife during quarrel in Batken region
Fellow soldier kills guard and escapes in Kara-Kul
Triple murder in Bishkek: Accused sentenced to life imprisonment
Mother suspected of killing her two-year-old son in Alamedin district
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
5 April, Friday
10:14
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in theater festival in Portugal Kyrgyzstanis to participate in theater festival in Por...
10:08
Manas Airport securities transferred to highest category
09:59
Russian Film Festival to be held in Bishkek and Osh cities
09:53
Exhibition of Eurasian Education takes place in Bishkek
09:45
Akylbek Japarov comments on cessation of servicing of Mir cards
4 April, Thursday
18:04
Akylbek Japarov calls on migrants to comply with laws of host country
17:57
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team returns to top 100 in FIFA ranking
16:38
Number of cryptocurrency mining farms increases in Kyrgyzstan
16:32
New roads and bridge to appear in southern part of Bishkek