The police of Nooken district arrested a suspect in the murder of a 69-year-old man. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported.

A fire broke out on the 4th floor of an apartment building in Masy village. After examining the scene, law enforcement officers found the body of a wounded man.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Causing grievous bodily harm» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. 42-year-old resident of Bazar-Korgon district was detained.

The investigation into the case continues.